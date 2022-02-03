WWE News: Paul Heyman Claims He Will Reveal All on SmackDown, New Matchups Set for NXT UK, NXT UK Video Highlights

– Last Saturday at the WWE Royal Rumble event, Paul Heyman appeared to betray Brock Lesnar during his title defense against Bobby Lashley. When the referee was knocked out, Roman Reigns interfered, and Paul Heyman handed Reigns the WWE Championship belt. This enabled Reigns to hit Lesnar with it, allowing Lashley to pin Lesnar and pick up the win. Heyman responded to a WWE preview tweet for tomorrow’s SmackDown, claiming he will reveal all.

After WWE tweeted out the question of if what happened at the Rumble was Roman Reigns had planned all along, Heyman wrote in response: “Is it really in anyone’s best interest to post conspiracy theories like this, instead of merely enjoying the anticipation until I reveal all on tomorrow night’s @WWE #Smackdown LIVE on @FOXTV? @WWE @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @BrockLesnar”

– On today’s edition of WWE NXT UK, Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith defeated the team of Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff to earn an NXT UK tag team title shot against Moustache Mountain. A date has not been set yet for the title match.

Additionally, it was announced that Nathan Frazer will face Teoman next week after Teoman was attacked by Die Familie this week.

– Below are video highlights for today’s NXT UK:







