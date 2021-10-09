wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview for Big E on Big Noon Kickoff, After the Bell Revisits Fall Brawl 1995, Full SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights
October 9, 2021 | Posted by
– As noted, WWE Champion Big E is set to appear on this weekend’s Big Noon Kickoff on FOX to preview the Penn State vs. Iowa college football game. The show will air at 10:00 am ET. WWE released the following preview for today’s show with Big E:
BIG E. BIG NOON KICKOFF.#SmackDown @WWEBigE @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/hyN9btoYRx
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2021
– During a recent edition of After the Bell, Corey Graves and Vic Joseph revisited WCW Fall Brawl 1995:
Corey Graves and Vic Joseph revisit WCW Fall Brawl 1995, including some of Hulk Hogan’s unbelievable claims ahead of WarGames against The Dungeon of Doom.
– WWE releasing the following highlights and clips for last night’s editions of SmackDown & 205 Live:
More Trending Stories
- Details On Why Harry Smith Has Been Absent From WWE Following Return
- More Details On Power Structure in AEW, Including Who Convinced Tony Khan To Hire Bobby Fish
- Alberto el Patron Reportedly Claims He’s Going Back to WWE
- Amanda Huber Dispels Rumors About Brodie Lee’s Illness Last Year, Reveals -1 Has Been Drawing His Own Gear