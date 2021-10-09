WWE News: Preview for Big E on Big Noon Kickoff, After the Bell Revisits Fall Brawl 1995, Full SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

– As noted, WWE Champion Big E is set to appear on this weekend’s Big Noon Kickoff on FOX to preview the Penn State vs. Iowa college football game. The show will air at 10:00 am ET. WWE released the following preview for today’s show with Big E:

– During a recent edition of After the Bell, Corey Graves and Vic Joseph revisited WCW Fall Brawl 1995:

Corey Graves and Vic Joseph revisit WCW Fall Brawl 1995, including some of Hulk Hogan’s unbelievable claims ahead of WarGames against The Dungeon of Doom.

– WWE releasing the following highlights and clips for last night's editions of SmackDown & 205 Live:






























