WWE News: Preview For Something Else to Wrestle’s Rock Episode, WWE Remembers Hardys’ First Title Win

July 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ken Shamrock The Rock Dwayne Johnson

– WWE has posted a new preview for the latest episode of Something Else To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, looking at The Rock. You can see the clip below:

– The company also posted the following to Twitter, remembering the Hardys’ first WWE title win nineteen years ago today:

