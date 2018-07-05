wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Something Else to Wrestle’s Rock Episode, WWE Remembers Hardys’ First Title Win
July 5, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new preview for the latest episode of Something Else To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, looking at The Rock. You can see the clip below:
An all-new episode of #SomethingElseToWrestle with @bruceprichard tackles the most electrifying TRANSFORMATION in @WWE history! @TheRock pic.twitter.com/p5q6PpiFqd
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 5, 2018
– The company also posted the following to Twitter, remembering the Hardys’ first WWE title win nineteen years ago today:
On this day 19 YEARS AGO, @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND's EXPEDITION of GOLD began… pic.twitter.com/iYghYJeOyi
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2018