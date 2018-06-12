WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, Video of Mark Henry’s Amazing Feats Of Strength

– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of WWE 205 Live. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 10PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* Drake Maverick will address Hideo Itami’s actions from last week…

* Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, & Brian Kendrick vs. Kalisto, Lince Dorado, & Gran Metalik

Does Hideo Itami deserve a title opportunity?: Last week on WWE 205 Live, Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy squared off to prove who deserved another chance to battle Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match. The jaw-dropping battle brought the WWE Universe to the edge of their seats as Murphy and Ali threw caution to the wind and proved why they are worthy of the championship conversation. As Ali prepared to execute his patented 054 and secure victory, Hideo Itami launched a surprise attack on both The Heart of WWE 205 Live and his opponent. After dismantling Murphy and Ali, Itami made it clear that he not only demanded respect, but also that he is ready for an opportunity to challenge for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. On Twitter, Alexander responded to Itami, explaining that until he proves face-to-face in the ring that he deserves an opportunity instead of interfering in a match, he can wait at the back of the line. Will Cedric Alexander and Hideo Itami confront one another tonight? Don’t miss WWE 205 Live at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!

