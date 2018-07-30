wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For This Week’s Miz and Mrs., Ronda Rousey Appearing on The Late Show
July 30, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new preview for this week’s episode of Miz and Mrs., which airs Tuesday night on USA Network. You can see it below:
$1,000 for a CAKE?!
An ALL-NEW @MizAndMrsTV comes your way TOMORROW NIGHT immediately following #SDLive on @USA_Network! #MizAndMrs pic.twitter.com/34sZYw2POi
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2018
– Ronda Rousey is the announced guest for Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as well as Paul Giamatti.