WWE News: Promo For Kushida’s NXT Debut, Video of Singh Brothers’ 205 Live Return

– WWE has released a promo for tomorrow’s NXT looking at Kushida’s debut on the show. You can see the promo below. Kushida will face Kassius Ohno on the show:

– The company also posted the following video of The Singh Brothers’ return on 205 Live. The two faced Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in a losing effort. It was their first match on the brand since the very first episode on 2016: