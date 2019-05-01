wrestling / News
WWE News: Promo For Kushida’s NXT Debut, Video of Singh Brothers’ 205 Live Return
– WWE has released a promo for tomorrow’s NXT looking at Kushida’s debut on the show. You can see the promo below. Kushida will face Kassius Ohno on the show:
Don't miss the in-ring debut of @KUSHIDA_0904 on @WWENXT streaming TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @WWENetwork! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/esUl6B1f8L
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 1, 2019
– The company also posted the following video of The Singh Brothers’ return on 205 Live. The two faced Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in a losing effort. It was their first match on the brand since the very first episode on 2016:
