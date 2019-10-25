WWE News: Raul Mendoza Returning to 205 Live This Week, Canadian Viewership Numbers

– Raul Mendoza is set to make his return to 205 Live this week. As you can see in the video below, Mendoza — who made his debut on the show back in July — will be appearing on this week’s episode. Also set for the show is Lio Rush’s first appearance since winning the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

As reported earlier in the week, several NXT Cruiserweights are expected to appear on 205 Live this week.

– According to the WON, WWE’s Raw and Smackdown viewership in Canada has been as follows:

* Smackdown (October 11th): 201,300

* Raw (October 14th): 294,000

* Smackdown (October 18th): 125,800

* Raw (October 21st): 169,800

The site notes that the drop for the last week was due to Maple Leafs game going on at the same time, as their games destroy the viewership for other spots. NXT did not crack the sports top ten, so numbers for both are not available.