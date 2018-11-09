Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Reby Hardy and Ashley Massaro Fight On Twitter Over Matt Hardy, European Tour Concludes This Weekend, NXT In Action Tonight

November 9, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Reby Hardy Rebecca Hardy Reby Sky

– Ashley Massaro and Reby Hardy had a war of words on Twitter after the former reflected on her relationship with Matt Hardy from the mid-2000s. Reby did not seem to like Massaro mentioning him or his family. You can see the entire exchange below.

– WWE’s European tour concludes this weekend with the following dates:

Friday 11/9 Raw live event in Bologna, Italy.

Friday 11/9 Smackdown live event in Brighton, England.

Saturday 11/10 Raw live event in Rome, Italy.

Saturday 11/10 Smackdown in Minehead, England.

Sunday 11/11 Smackdown in Glasgow, Scotland.

– NXT has a show tonight in Tampa, Florida at the University Area CDC Gym.

article topics :

Ashley Massaro, Reby Hardy, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading