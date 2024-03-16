– PWInsider reports that during the WWE SmackDown TV broadcast last night, local advertising in the Cincinnati market announced some local dark matches for the upcoming SmackDown show on April 26. The advertisement said that Sami Zayn will face Shinsuke Nakamura and Rhea Ripley will defend her Women’s World Championship at the event. The Heritage Bank Center is advertising Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the event.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown, featuring The Rock’s concert:



























