WWE News: Rock On When He First Started Working Out, Full Undertaker vs. Kane WrestleMania 20 Match

March 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Dwayne Johnson The Hero

– The Rock posted a new video discussing how he first got into working out. You can see the latest video from the Great One’s #StayAtHome Q&A series below:

– WWE posted the full video of Undertaker vs. Kane at WrestleMania 20:

