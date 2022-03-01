WWE News: Roman Reigns Picks His Favorite WrestleMania Moment, Kofi Kingston on What Shad Gaspard’s Reaction Video Means to Him

– WWE released a “My WrestleMania Moment” video where Roman Reigns picks his favorite WrestleMania moment. Reigns picked his WrestleMania 37 main event match against Edge and Bryan Danielson as his favorite.

Roman Reigns said on the match, “Actually, matter of fact, I think 2021, Raymon James Stadiums, I smashed them, I stacked them up. I created the most definitive WrestleMania main event finish of all time. So yeah, 2021, when I beat Daniel Bryan and Edge like it was nothing.”

You can check out that clip below:

– In a new WWE Digital Exclusive Black WWE Champions of the Modern Era video, Kofi Kingston spoke about the late former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, and the viral reaction video showing Gaspard and MVP reacting to Kingston’s WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35. You can check out that video here: