wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Promises to Uncover the Truth About ‘Accident,’ Stock Down

August 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns WWE Raw 10.22.18

– Roman Reigns has changed his mind about whether the forklift incident on Smackdown was an accident or not, and he plans to find out the truth. Reigns, who initially said he believed the whole thing was a mistake by the crew, has now changed his tune as you can see below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $66.11 on Monday, down $3.26 (4.7%) from the previous closing price. The market on the whole was down 2.9%, a massive 767.27, over the intensifying trade war between the US and China.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Roman Reigns, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading