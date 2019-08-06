wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Promises to Uncover the Truth About ‘Accident,’ Stock Down
August 5, 2019 | Posted by
– Roman Reigns has changed his mind about whether the forklift incident on Smackdown was an accident or not, and he plans to find out the truth. Reigns, who initially said he believed the whole thing was a mistake by the crew, has now changed his tune as you can see below:
Sometimes you want to believe people can’t do what others say they’re able to…I hear y’all, I really do…I’m gonna find out the truth about this “accident.” #SDLive
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 5, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $66.11 on Monday, down $3.26 (4.7%) from the previous closing price. The market on the whole was down 2.9%, a massive 767.27, over the intensifying trade war between the US and China.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Thinking WWE Had More Time Before Rock Would Leave For Hollywood, Reaction to Scorpion King’s Success
- Matt Riddle Fires Back at Chris Jericho Over Advice About Taking Shots at Goldberg
- Trevor Murdoch on How Vince McMahon Helped Take Care of Harley Race Before He Passed
- Hulk Hogan Claims Bob Backlund Nearly Prevented His First World Title Win Over Iron Sheik in 1984, Tried to Talk McMahons Out of Decision