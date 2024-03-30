wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Recalls Boos After Royal Rumble Win, Guest List for Pat McAfee Show at WWE World, Becky Lynch Chats With Entertainment Tonight
– WWE released a new clip of this weekend’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends, where Roman Reigns recalls winning the 2015 Royal Rumble and how fans rejected Reigns. The new episode of Biography showcasing Reigns’ career debuts tomorrow on A&E:
– The guest list for The Pat McAfee Show at WWE world on Friday, April 5 will include Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, and Triple H.
Don't miss @TripleH on The @PatMcAfeeShow!
LIVE! FRIDAY, APRIL 5th!
🎟️: https://t.co/MtC5NXMYue pic.twitter.com/xnNtzjfCNE
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2024
– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight to promote her new book:
