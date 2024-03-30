wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Recalls Boos After Royal Rumble Win, Guest List for Pat McAfee Show at WWE World, Becky Lynch Chats With Entertainment Tonight

March 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock Roman Reigns Dwayne Johnson WWE Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a new clip of this weekend’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends, where Roman Reigns recalls winning the 2015 Royal Rumble and how fans rejected Reigns. The new episode of Biography showcasing Reigns’ career debuts tomorrow on A&E:

– The guest list for The Pat McAfee Show at WWE world on Friday, April 5 will include Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, and Triple H.

– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight to promote her new book:


