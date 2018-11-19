Quantcast

 

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Comments on Survivor Series Match, Miss Elizabeth Remembers, WWE Now Recaps Survivor Series

November 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair WWE Survivor Series Ronda Rousey

– Ronda Rousey posted to Instagram to comment on her match with Charlotte Flair at last night’s Survivor Series. You can see her post below:

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley recapping Survivor Series:

– WWE shared a new photo gallery celebrating the career of Miss Elizabeth on what would have been her fifty-eighth birthday. The gallery includes photos from her time both in WWE and WCW.

