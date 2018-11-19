wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Comments on Survivor Series Match, Miss Elizabeth Remembers, WWE Now Recaps Survivor Series
– Ronda Rousey posted to Instagram to comment on her match with Charlotte Flair at last night’s Survivor Series. You can see her post below:
Another year for the red brand at #SurvivorSeries – happy to get a win for #Raw…. but so sorry for how it happened… a DQ win isn’t a true victory, and I wasn’t there to just get a W. I was there to defeat @charlottewwe and I failed. @charlottewwe may run and hide from me at Smackdown for now. For now. But mark my words, I will find a way to exact my vengeance… For those who have no idea what I’m talking about follow the link in my bio
– Here is the latest WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley recapping Survivor Series:
– WWE shared a new photo gallery celebrating the career of Miss Elizabeth on what would have been her fifty-eighth birthday. The gallery includes photos from her time both in WWE and WCW.
