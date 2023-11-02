– PWInsider reports that the WWE roster departed earlier this morning for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel. As noted, WWE taped an additional episode of SmackDown last week that will air tomorrow on tape delay on FOX due to travel for the premium live event.

– PWInsider also has an update on Liv Morgan, who is currently out and rehabbing from a shoulder injury. According to the report, Morgan is returning to Birmingham, Alabama later this month to get an evaluation on her injury and how her shoulder is recovering. There is no timetable yet on her eventual in-ring return. Morgan has been out of action due to the shoulder injury since July.