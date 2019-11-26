WWE News: Rusev Hit With Restraining Order, Batman Beyond Voice Actor on Ricochet’s Ring Gear, Five Things to Know Before Raw

– Rusev has been hit with a restraining order while he was entering the Allstate Arena for Raw, presumably from Lana and Bobby Lashley. WWE posted the video on their YouTube account, as you can see below:

– Will Friedle, whose voice acting credits include Terry McGinnis in Batman Beyond, commented on Ricochet’s ring gear from Survivor Series which prompted a response from the Raw star:

As someone who as seen Boy Meets World all the way through, multiple times, this is the highlight of my day!! Also, not stole. Inspired by! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/c4GadUnknp — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) November 25, 2019

– WWE Now posted this week’s Raw preview, with five things you need to know before tonight’s show: