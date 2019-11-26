wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev Hit With Restraining Order, Batman Beyond Voice Actor on Ricochet’s Ring Gear, Five Things to Know Before Raw
– Rusev has been hit with a restraining order while he was entering the Allstate Arena for Raw, presumably from Lana and Bobby Lashley. WWE posted the video on their YouTube account, as you can see below:
– Will Friedle, whose voice acting credits include Terry McGinnis in Batman Beyond, commented on Ricochet’s ring gear from Survivor Series which prompted a response from the Raw star:
Hey @KingRicochet…I think you stole my suit…#WelcomeToMyWorld https://t.co/sE0OK1AW0H
— Will Friedle (@willfriedle) November 25, 2019
As someone who as seen Boy Meets World all the way through, multiple times, this is the highlight of my day!!
Also, not stole. Inspired by! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/c4GadUnknp
— WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) November 25, 2019
– WWE Now posted this week’s Raw preview, with five things you need to know before tonight’s show:
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on WWE Getting Rid of ICOPRO & If They Lost Money On It
- 411’s Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: The Undertaker on Feeling Handcuffed with His Gimmick, Infamous Cyprus Hill Story, the Curtain Call, Infamous Plane Ride From Hell, More
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Hurt Vince McMahon Was When Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, If They Hoped He’d Return in 1995
- Jim Ross On Why Bill Watts Was Upset About Shawn Michaels Getting Beat Up Outside a Bar in Syracuse in 1995