WWE News: Rusev Hit With Restraining Order, Batman Beyond Voice Actor on Ricochet’s Ring Gear, Five Things to Know Before Raw

November 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Rusev has been hit with a restraining order while he was entering the Allstate Arena for Raw, presumably from Lana and Bobby Lashley. WWE posted the video on their YouTube account, as you can see below:

– Will Friedle, whose voice acting credits include Terry McGinnis in Batman Beyond, commented on Ricochet’s ring gear from Survivor Series which prompted a response from the Raw star:

– WWE Now posted this week’s Raw preview, with five things you need to know before tonight’s show:

