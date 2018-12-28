Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Tops Weekly Power Rankings, Top 5 Superstars With Most 2018 Wins

December 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Rusev

– Rusev took the top spot in this week’s WWE Power Rankings after winning the United States Championship on Smackdown. As you can see below, Rusev took the #1 spot followed by Ronda Rousey, Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, Seth Rollins, and Mustafa Ali:

– Here is the latest episode of WWE List This!, with Vic Joseph looking at the 5 stars with the most wins in 2018:

