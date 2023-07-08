– Wrestlenomics (via PWInsider) reports that WWE is planning for its next event in Saudi Arabia for November 4. PWInsider notes that they’ve independently confirmed that that is also the tentative plan for the next Saudi show.

WWE held this year’s Night of Champions at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

– Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft posted on Instagram on attending last night’s edition of SmackDown at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Gabbi Tuft wrote on attending the show, “11 years later…#smackdown #wwesmackdown #wwe #msg”

– WWE on FOX showcased last night’s SmackDown in Three Minutes: