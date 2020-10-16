WWE News: Scarlett Bordeaux Posts New Bikini Photo, John Cena’s Newest Film Available For Streaming, Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown

– Scarlett Bordeaux is back on Instagram, sharing another bikini photo. She is currently off of WWE TV as Karrion Kross rehabs a shoulder injury.

– Here’s a reminder of the lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:

* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler

* The New Day vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sheamus

* Lars Sullivan vs. Jeff Hardy

* Daniel Bryan makes return

– John Cena’s new film Playing with Fire is now streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime and EPIX.