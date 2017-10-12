WWE News: Serena Deeb Working at Performance Center This Week, NXT Takeover: WarGames Pre-Sale Code

– WWE posted video of Serena Deeb talking about working at the WWE Performance Center this week. You can see it below. Deeb, who returned to WWE for the Mae Young Classic, talked about working at the PC. She said the ambience and energy there is incredible and that teaching feels natural for her, as she comes from a long line of teachers.

– Triple H posted the pre-sale code for NXT Takeover: WarGames, which you can see below. The general sale for tickets begins on Friday: