WWE News: Seth Rollins Social Media Controversy Featured in WWE 365 Preview Clip, This Week’s Smackdown in 3 Minutes, Top 5 Mind-Blowing Returns
– WWE released a new preview clip for the upcoming WWE 365 special on Seth Rollins. The new clip highlights the social media controversy Seth Rollins was recently embroiled that was sparked by him defending WWE on Twitter. You can check out that preview clip below. The WWE 365 special on Rollins debuts on Sunday, December 22 at 8:00 pm EST on the WWE Network. You can check out that new preview clip below.
In the clip, Rollins states, “When I came to the defense of WWE, people were not happy with me. The Internet Wrestling Community was not too thrilled with me. And so, going into the match at Summerslam was totally different than going into the match at WrestleMania.”
– The WWE on FOX YouTube channel recapped this week’s Smackdown in three minutes. You can check out that video below.
– WWE showcased the Top 5 Mind-Blowing Returns of the Decade. You can check out that clip below.
#TOP5️⃣: The most MIND-BLOWING returns of the DECADE. pic.twitter.com/3OVrTy6Vsk
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2019
