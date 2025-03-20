wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Looks Back at Iconic Ring Gear, Today’s Main Event Lineup, Grayson Waller Joins Scarlett & Shotzi for Latest Chamber of Horrors

March 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Seth Rollins WWE Raw 3-17-25 Image Credit: WWE

– A new episode of WWE Break It Down features Seth Rollins looking back at some of his most revolutionary ring gear:

– Here is the non-spoiler lineup for tonight’s edition of WWE Main Event:

* The War Raiders vs. Otis & Akira Tozawa
* Zoey Stark vs. Natalya

– Grayson Waller joined Scarlett and Shotzi for a new episode of Chamber of Horrors, where they explore the haunted Franklin Castle:

On this episode of Chamber of Horrors, we invited Grayson Waller out for what he thought was a fun night with the girls. Instead? He got dragged into one of the most haunted places in America, Franklin Castle in Cleveland, Ohio. What started as a casual ghost hunt turned into full blown chaos when we caught a ghost’s face in a mirror. Between the dark energy, unexplained sounds, and a surprise appearance from Karrion Kross, Grayson’s night spiraled fast. He came for the vibes. He left with the chills.

