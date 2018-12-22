wrestling
WWE News: Seth Rollins Reflects On His Year, Conrad Thompson Says Reports of Something Else To Wrestle With Are Premature
– In a post on Instagram, Seth Rollins commented on the year he’s had in WWE, which saw him win the Intercontinental twice and the RAW tag team titles once. He wrote:
View this post on Instagram
This year was my favorite year in professional wrestling because it was the most intentional of my career. _____ At the start of 2018, there wasn’t a lot of buzz around me and some people were wondering (including me) if maybe my best years were behind me. _____ With the support of my friends, my fans, and my @wwe family I was able to capitalize on opportunities given and transform that doubt into momentum. _____ I hit a stride so smooth that my confidence shot through the stratosphere. I began to flourish in the roles of general and leader. I was able to travel the world, make new friends, share the ring with some of the most talented humans on the planet, and learn a little about a lot I didn’t know before. _____ I don’t know what 2019 is gonna look like, but I am forever grateful that I am able to experience the life I’ve been given. Thank you to everyone out there that played any part in making my 2018 what it was. It’s never too late to turn it all around.
– We previously reported that WWE is set to bring back Something Else to Wrestle With next year on the WWE Network, with a few tweaks. However, in the latest edition of the Something to Wrestle podcast (via Wrestlezone), Conrad Thompson said this wasn’t true.
He said: “Those reports are premature. We don’t have an official comment. Right now, at this point, it’s all rumor and innuendo, but of course Bruce and I would like to come back. When there is some official news the place to find it is gonna be here on the show or on one of our social media handles @prichardshow on Twitter, he is of course @bruceprichard, I am @heyheyitsconrad.“