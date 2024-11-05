wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Reacts to NFL Touchdown Celebration, Steve Blackman Remembers SummerSlam Match With Shane McMahon
November 5, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels reacted to the impressive headstand celebration after a touchdown by Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown after winning a game over the weekend against the Green Day Packers. Michaels noted in the caption of his comparison photo, “been there before…,” which you can see below:
been there before… https://t.co/F8gzz4OXcv pic.twitter.com/bU4tJVs9KZ
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 4, 2024
You wild, @DrakeLondon_ 😂 pic.twitter.com/YCGI91rA7L
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 3, 2024
– WWE Vault released a new video with Steve Blackman looking back at his Hardcore Championship Match with Shane McMahon at WWE SummerSlam 2000. You can see that video below: