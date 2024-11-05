– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels reacted to the impressive headstand celebration after a touchdown by Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown after winning a game over the weekend against the Green Day Packers. Michaels noted in the caption of his comparison photo, “been there before…,” which you can see below:

– WWE Vault released a new video with Steve Blackman looking back at his Hardcore Championship Match with Shane McMahon at WWE SummerSlam 2000. You can see that video below: