WWE News: Shayna Baszler on Teaming With Nia Jax for ATB Clip, Superstars Play Among Us on UUDD, Top 10 Extreme Finishers From 2K Battlegrounds

– WWE released a video clip of Shayna Baszler on this week’s episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves, where she spoke about Team Hell No’s influence on her tag team pairing with Nia Jax. That video is available below.

– UpUpDownDown had a new Superstar Let’s Play video out today featuring Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Cesaro, Adam Cole, Shayna Baszler, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, and Jessamyn Duke all playing Among Us. You can check out Part 1 of the Let’s Play special below:

– A new WWE Top 10 video was released showcasing the Top 10 Extreme Finishers from WWE 2K Battlegrounds. That video can be viewed here: