– PWInsider reports that due to the timezone differences, this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Glasgow, Scotland will air live across Europe, but it will air via tape delay in the United States. This week’s SmackDown is being held at the OVO Hydro, which is the same venue for Clash at the Castle.

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that there doesn’t appear to be any changes to the post-show format for this weekend’s Clash at the Castle: Scotland, despite the post-show presser not being listed as a Press Conference as the promotion usually has been doing in recent months. The post-show programming is now titled “WWE Clash at the Castle Post-Show” for this weekend’s premium live event (see below):