wrestling / News
WWE News: This Week’s SmackDown Airing Via Tape Delay, Note on Post-Show Press Conference
– PWInsider reports that due to the timezone differences, this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Glasgow, Scotland will air live across Europe, but it will air via tape delay in the United States. This week’s SmackDown is being held at the OVO Hydro, which is the same venue for Clash at the Castle.
– Additionally, PWInsider reports that there doesn’t appear to be any changes to the post-show format for this weekend’s Clash at the Castle: Scotland, despite the post-show presser not being listed as a Press Conference as the promotion usually has been doing in recent months. The post-show programming is now titled “WWE Clash at the Castle Post-Show” for this weekend’s premium live event (see below):
GLASGOW! ARE YOU READY?#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/jil1zm3GJP
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2024
More Trending Stories
- WWE News: Update On Competitors In NXT Battleground Ladder Match, Jordynne Grace Update, Note On TNA Execs’ Attendance
- Evan Husney Details Reaction From People in WWE To VICE Shows
- Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, and B-FAB Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Eric Bischoff On Spoiling WWE’s Higher Power Storyline, Critiques Of WCW’s Roster In 1999