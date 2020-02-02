wrestling / News

WWE News: Sneak Peek of Kevin Owen’s Break It Down Episode, Johnny Gargano on Super Bowl, Chelsea Green Gives Wedding Update

February 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has released a sneak peek of Break It Down featuring Kevin Owens. You can see the video below, in which Owens discusses the match that made Vince McMahon hug him:

– Johnny Gargano shared his thoughts on today’s Super Bowl game on Twitter:

– Chelsea Green took to Instagram to give an update on her wedding planning with Zack Ryder:

