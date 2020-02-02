wrestling / News
WWE News: Sneak Peek of Kevin Owen’s Break It Down Episode, Johnny Gargano on Super Bowl, Chelsea Green Gives Wedding Update
– WWE has released a sneak peek of Break It Down featuring Kevin Owens. You can see the video below, in which Owens discusses the match that made Vince McMahon hug him:
– Johnny Gargano shared his thoughts on today’s Super Bowl game on Twitter:
I don't have a horse in today's race so like many people I'm just rooting for a good game.. BUT @gkittle46 is a great dude and a huge wrestling fan so I want to see good things happen for him no matter what! #SuperBowl
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 2, 2020
– Chelsea Green took to Instagram to give an update on her wedding planning with Zack Ryder:
