WWE News: Solo Sikoa Sends Message To Jey Uso, Noam Dar Names His Group, NXT Highlights

– In a post on Twitter, Solo Sikoa sent a message to Jey Uso ahead of Friday’s WWE Smackdown. It’s a picture of the Bloodline with Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso crossed out. Jey has to decide between Jimmy and Roman Reigns on Friday.

– Noam Dar announced his new NXT faction is called The Meta-Four. It includes Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend.

