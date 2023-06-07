wrestling

WWE News: Solo Sikoa Sends Message To Jey Uso, Noam Dar Names His Group, NXT Highlights

June 7, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Solo SIkoa The Usos Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Solo Sikoa sent a message to Jey Uso ahead of Friday’s WWE Smackdown. It’s a picture of the Bloodline with Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso crossed out. Jey has to decide between Jimmy and Roman Reigns on Friday.

– Noam Dar announced his new NXT faction is called The Meta-Four. It includes Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Solo SIkoa, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading