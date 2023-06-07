wrestling
WWE News: Solo Sikoa Sends Message To Jey Uso, Noam Dar Names His Group, NXT Highlights
June 7, 2023
– In a post on Twitter, Solo Sikoa sent a message to Jey Uso ahead of Friday’s WWE Smackdown. It’s a picture of the Bloodline with Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso crossed out. Jey has to decide between Jimmy and Roman Reigns on Friday.
– Noam Dar announced his new NXT faction is called The Meta-Four. It includes Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend.
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT:
