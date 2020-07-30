WWE News: Sonya Deville To Appear At GLAAD Media Awards, Undertaker and AJ Styles Accept Bumpy Award, Nikki Cross Hypes Smackdown

– WWE has announced that Sonya Deville will appear at the GLAAD Media Awards tonight. Obviously due to the pandemic it will be a virtual event.

The WWE Universe can see Deville, the first out female Superstar in WWE history, and the 31st edition of the event streaming at 8/7 C Thursday night on GLAAD’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Viewers can also catch the event on Monday on Logo TV.

– WWE has posted a clip from yesterday’s episode of The Bump, in which AJ Styles and the Undertaker accepted their award for cinematic match of the half-year.

– Nikki Cross hyped her Smackdown women’s title match with Bayley tomorrow night: