wrestling / News
WWE News: Sonya Deville To Appear At GLAAD Media Awards, Undertaker and AJ Styles Accept Bumpy Award, Nikki Cross Hypes Smackdown
– WWE has announced that Sonya Deville will appear at the GLAAD Media Awards tonight. Obviously due to the pandemic it will be a virtual event.
Sonya Deville will appear at the GLAAD Media Awards virtual event tonight.
The WWE Universe can see Deville, the first out female Superstar in WWE history, and the 31st edition of the event streaming at 8/7 C Thursday night on GLAAD’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Viewers can also catch the event on Monday on Logo TV.
– WWE has posted a clip from yesterday’s episode of The Bump, in which AJ Styles and the Undertaker accepted their award for cinematic match of the half-year.
– Nikki Cross hyped her Smackdown women’s title match with Bayley tomorrow night:
Tommorrow night.
Friday night #Smackdown
Women’s Championship! @wwe @WWEonFOX
Let’s see how this story ends…
There’s only one outcome that means I can look myself in the mirror and tell myself it was all worth it pic.twitter.com/ycT1RIwRPf
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) July 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Searching for New Summerslam Location That’s Outdoors With Limited Fans
- Doc Gallows On Why AJ Styles Wants Another Match With The Undertaker
- EC3 Says There Is A Good Chance We’ll See Him In Another Company’s Ring Soon, Describes His Interactions With Vince McMahon
- The Miz Doesn’t Get CM Punk’s Heat With Him: ‘I Thought We Were Friends’