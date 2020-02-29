wrestling / News

WWE News: Southpaw Regional Wrestling Season 3 Teaser Released, Bayley Tweets on Elmira Event, Lio Rush Releases New Music Video

February 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Southpaw Regional Wrestling

– Southpaw Regional Wrestling is finally coming back this year. WWE announced the return of Southpaw Regional Wrestling for its third season. It will return for later this summer. You can check out the new teaser video below.

– Bayley wrote a tweet today on tonight’s WWE live event in Elmira, New York. You can check out that tweet below. She wrote, “Guess what??? I don’t feel like going home yet!!!!!#WWEElmira, you’re done for.”

– Lio Rush released an official music video for his track, “Craved for Blood.” You can check out the music video below.

