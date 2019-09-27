WWE News: Stars React to Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Alexa Bliss On Overseas Tour, Stock Noses Down

– The latest React episode from Fine Brothers Entertainment sees WWE stars reacting to and predicting where the top 10 Smackdown moments were ranked. You can check out the video below, in which Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Bayley, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, The IIconics, Carmella, Kevin Owens, and Ali watch the clips and try to predict where they were ranked on WWE.com:

– WWE’s stock closed at $70.99, down $0.02 (0.03%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.3% on the day.

– Alexa Bliss posted pics from her promotional tour for the company in Germany and Austria:

15 hours ✈️✈️✈️ hello Germany 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Wlu5M9gkjz — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 25, 2019

Aufgmaschlt is! Just went to @muenchnermanufaktur and got this amazing #Dirndl dress for #Oktoberfest! Thanks so much for the fun time! #Wiesn pic.twitter.com/37tbkqlORb — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 26, 2019