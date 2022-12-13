wrestling / News
WWE News: Stock Down Following Latest WSJ Story on Vince McMahon, Johnny Gargano Shares Whiteboard With Ideas on How to Spend The Miz’s Money
– Following The Wall Street Journal releasing a report with new sexual assault allegations on Vince McMahon, WWE has seen its stock price drop by 1.5 percent today. The report also stated that both victims, former WWE referee Rita Chatteron and a former California spa employee, have sent letters demanding legal damages to McMahon’s representatives.
Vince McMahon retired as Chairman and CEO of WWE earlier in July. However, he is still currently the majority owner and stockholder of the company.
– Dexter Lumis and The Miz are set to face each other in a Winner Takes All Ladder Match next week on WWE Raw. TIf Lumis wins, he will receive all the money he won from The Miz where he won his WWE contract. Gargano shared a photo of his whiteboard with ideas of what they can do with all the money.
Notably, WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes noticed the “To the moon” idea.
