WWE News: Superstars Preview Kay Lee Ray vs. Meiko Satomura, Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Lilian Garcia Interviews Charly Caruso

March 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a new video previewing today’s NXT UK women’s title match between Meiko Satomura and champ Kay Lee Ray taking place at today’s NXT UK TV on the WWE Network. The clip features Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley and more commenting on the matchup.

– Battle of the Brands continued on UpUpDownDown today:

– Lilian Garcia spoke to Charly Caruso on the latest episode of Chasing Glory. The full video is now available and can be viewed below:

