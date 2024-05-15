wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bump With Bayley & Montez Ford, NXT Video Highlights
May 15, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE’s The Bump for this week is now available, featuring WWE Women’s Champion Bayley and Montez Ford:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s NXT:
