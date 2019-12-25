wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bump Reads a WWE Night Before Christmas, WWE Backstage Highlights, History of WWE LJN Action Figures

December 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Bump RAW

– The Bump got into the Christmas spirit with a special WWE-themed Night Before Christmas reading. You can see the video below:

– WWE on FOX posted the highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage, including Becky Lynch and Bray Wyatt accepting their Year-End awards and more:

– The latest video from Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins’ Major Wrestling Figure podcast discusses the history of WWF LJN figures:

