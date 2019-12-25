wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bump Reads a WWE Night Before Christmas, WWE Backstage Highlights, History of WWE LJN Action Figures
December 25, 2019 | Posted by
– The Bump got into the Christmas spirit with a special WWE-themed Night Before Christmas reading. You can see the video below:
Twas the Night Before Christmas…with your friends from #WWETheBump! 🎄🎅🎁@CocoaCena @KaylaBraxtonWWE @mckenzienmitch @BodieIsRyan @TheMattCamp @VollmayerOnFire pic.twitter.com/A0jb3sFORj
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 24, 2019
– WWE on FOX posted the highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage, including Becky Lynch and Bray Wyatt accepting their Year-End awards and more:
– The latest video from Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins’ Major Wrestling Figure podcast discusses the history of WWF LJN figures:
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley On What Triple H Said To Her After Her NXT Title Win
- Identity of Wrestlers Squashed By Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black and Erick Rowan on RAW
- Eric Bischoff On If AEW Should Panic Over Last Week’s Ratings Loss to NXT, Explains If the Key Demo Rating Is More Important Than Total Viewership
- NWA’s David Marquez Says Eddie Murphy’s Racial Line on SNL Represents ‘Double Standard’ Compared to Jim Cornette Line