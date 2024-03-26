wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bump Set for WWE World at WrestleMania, Damian Priest Faces JD McDonagh in Basketball Showdown, Roman Reigns Preview Clip for Biography

March 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump Logo WWE's The Bump Logo 2022 Matt Camp Image Credit: WWE

– During last night’s WWE Raw Talk, WWE announced that The Bump will be live at WrestleMania world on April 4 at 12:30 pm EST.

– Damian Priest faced off against JD McDonagh on Arcade Basketball Showdown:

– WWE released a new preview clip for the upcoming Roman Reigns episode of Biography: WWE Legends. You can check out that new clip of Paul Heyman explaining how top Superstars and legends all acknowledge Roman Reigns:

Paul Heyman proclaims that WWE Legends such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and more all acknowledge Roman Reigns. Watch Biography: Legends featuring Roman Reigns Sunday at 9/8C on A&E on WWE Superstar Sunday. Stream WWE on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Biography: WWE Legends, Roman Reigns, The Bump, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading