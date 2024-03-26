– During last night’s WWE Raw Talk, WWE announced that The Bump will be live at WrestleMania world on April 4 at 12:30 pm EST.

– Damian Priest faced off against JD McDonagh on Arcade Basketball Showdown:

– WWE released a new preview clip for the upcoming Roman Reigns episode of Biography: WWE Legends. You can check out that new clip of Paul Heyman explaining how top Superstars and legends all acknowledge Roman Reigns: