wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bump With X-Pac and Johnny Gargano, DC & RC on Cormier’s WWE Debut, Nikki ASH Tries to Help Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth
October 12, 2022 | Posted by
– Today’s edition of The Bump is available with WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano, WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac, Los Lotharios, and Gabriel Iglesias:
– Daniel Cormier spoke about his WWE debut on this week’s DC & RC for ESPN MMA:
– Nikki ASH, who seems to be in transition between gimmicks, tried to play mediator between Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth: