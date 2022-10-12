wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bump With X-Pac and Johnny Gargano, DC & RC on Cormier’s WWE Debut, Nikki ASH Tries to Help Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth

October 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump 10-12-22 Image Credit: WWE

– Today’s edition of The Bump is available with WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano, WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac, Los Lotharios, and Gabriel Iglesias:

– Daniel Cormier spoke about his WWE debut on this week’s DC & RC for ESPN MMA:

– Nikki ASH, who seems to be in transition between gimmicks, tried to play mediator between Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth:

