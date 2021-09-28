WWE News: The Miz Escapes Elimination on Dancing With The Stars, Big E Chats With Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Preview Video for This Week’s SmackDown

– WWE Superstar The Miz escaped elimination on this week’s edition of Dancing With The Stars on ABC. You can check out a clip of this week’s elimination segment below. There’s also a video of this season’s celebrity cast members, including The Miz, talking about the show:





– WWE Champion Big E is the guest this week on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. Here’s the description and audio for today’s new episode:

Big E is back on Oral Sessions and he’s got a little bit more with him this time than the power of positivity: The brand-new WWE Champion catches Renee up on finding out he was set to win the title, what it felt like to defeat a fellow Back World Champion in Bobby Lashley, and how he feels about maybe finally getting his “Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat” match with Goldberg.

– WWE released a new preview video for this week’s edition of SmackDown on October 1, highlighting the fallout of Extreme Rules, and Roman Reigns’ next scheduled opponent: Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel.