WWE News: The Miz on Making His Dream of Becoming a Superstar Come True, Braun Strowman Addresses Overcoming Bullying and Negativity

– WWE Superstar The Miz appeared on Rich Eisen’s Just Getting Started podcast this week. The full episode is now available on Apple Podcasts.

Also, in a clip for the show, The Miz chats with Eisen about how his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar came true and the challenges he faced getting a contract. You can view that clip below.

New episode of “Just Getting Started” is up!@richeisen’s guest is the man who is relentless in everything he does, otherwise how else does a dream of being a @WWE Superstar come true? Download the beyond inspiring origin story of @MikeTheMiz here: https://t.co/AuDQUlabpR pic.twitter.com/0V5DQYM4Cw — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 6, 2021

– WWE and Sanvello Health presented a video where Braun Strowman discusses dealing with bullying and mental health issues, along with trying to use negativity to fuel him. Strowman noted how he’s often put on a pedestal by his fans, but he said, “Sometimes it’s cool to be normal,” and how “being on all the time” can be hard. He also battled against having dyslexia in his youth.