wrestling / News

WWE News: The Miz on Making His Dream of Becoming a Superstar Come True, Braun Strowman Addresses Overcoming Bullying and Negativity

May 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Miz Elimination Chamber WWE

– WWE Superstar The Miz appeared on Rich Eisen’s Just Getting Started podcast this week. The full episode is now available on Apple Podcasts.

Also, in a clip for the show, The Miz chats with Eisen about how his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar came true and the challenges he faced getting a contract. You can view that clip below.

– WWE and Sanvello Health presented a video where Braun Strowman discusses dealing with bullying and mental health issues, along with trying to use negativity to fuel him. Strowman noted how he’s often put on a pedestal by his fans, but he said, “Sometimes it’s cool to be normal,” and how “being on all the time” can be hard. He also battled against having dyslexia in his youth.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Braun Strowman, The Miz, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading