wrestling / News
WWE News: The New Day Plan To Gain Championship Weight in 2025, The Giant Slayer Years of The Undertaker, Johnny Gargano Looks Back at DG-USA Match From 2013,
– The New Day talked about what’s next for them in 2025. Xavier Woods says they plan to gain weight in the form of gold and championships, and “the sky is the limit. Why? Because this is a New Day!” Kofi Kingston added, “Because the sun rises out in the sky, you know what I’m saying? And we are the New Day.” You can view that clip below:
It's a NEW YEAR… yes it is. 😒 pic.twitter.com/tT4pJgnI7w
— WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2025
– WWE Vault showcased the second chapter of the career of The Undertaker from 1992 to 1994:
Watch the second chapter of The Undertaker’s career, starting after WrestleMania VIII to Royal Rumble 1994, when The Deadman became what he once called “The Slayer of Dragons” and battled monsters like The Berzerker, Kamala, Giant Gonzales and Yokozuna.
– Tag Team Champion Johnny Gargano shared a WWE Vault match from Dragon Gate USA in 2013:
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Says He Was Shocked To Hear Seth Rollins Call AEW ‘The Competition’ on WWE RAW
- Jake Atlas Explains Why Triple H Telling Him His Sexuality Didn’t Matter in WWE Bothered Him
- Backstage Update On AJ Francis’ TNA Contract, WWE Schedule Reaction Note
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)