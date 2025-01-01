wrestling / News

WWE News: The New Day Plan To Gain Championship Weight in 2025, The Giant Slayer Years of The Undertaker, Johnny Gargano Looks Back at DG-USA Match From 2013,

January 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
New Day WWE NXT Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods Image Credit: WWE

– The New Day talked about what’s next for them in 2025. Xavier Woods says they plan to gain weight in the form of gold and championships, and “the sky is the limit. Why? Because this is a New Day!” Kofi Kingston added, “Because the sun rises out in the sky, you know what I’m saying? And we are the New Day.” You can view that clip below:

– WWE Vault showcased the second chapter of the career of The Undertaker from 1992 to 1994:

Watch the second chapter of The Undertaker’s career, starting after WrestleMania VIII to Royal Rumble 1994, when The Deadman became what he once called “The Slayer of Dragons” and battled monsters like The Berzerker, Kamala, Giant Gonzales and Yokozuna.

– Tag Team Champion Johnny Gargano shared a WWE Vault match from Dragon Gate USA in 2013:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The New Day, The Undertaker, WWE, WWE Vault, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading