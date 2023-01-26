wrestling / News
WWE News: This Is Awesome Season 2 Premiere Showcases Royal Rumble Moments, Final Episode of Making It Maximum, Top 10 Controversial Rumble Moments
January 26, 2023 | Posted by
– This Is Awesome returns for Season 2 starting Friday, January 27. The season premiere will showcase the Most Awesome Royal Rumble Moments. You can check out the new preview clip below:
– WWE released the final episode of the Maximum Male Models’ YouTube series, Making It Maximum, today. You can check out the final episode below:
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Most Controversial Royal Rumble Moments:
More Trending Stories
- Sami Zayn, Matt Taven & More React to Jay Briscoe Tribute Video From AEW Dynamite
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Sued Over Alleged Payments For Sexual Harassment Claims
- Road Dogg on What Happened With CM Punk in AEW, Dealing With Punk Personally
- Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan