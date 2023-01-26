wrestling / News

WWE News: This Is Awesome Season 2 Premiere Showcases Royal Rumble Moments, Final Episode of Making It Maximum, Top 10 Controversial Rumble Moments

January 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– This Is Awesome returns for Season 2 starting Friday, January 27. The season premiere will showcase the Most Awesome Royal Rumble Moments. You can check out the new preview clip below:

– WWE released the final episode of the Maximum Male Models’ YouTube series, Making It Maximum, today. You can check out the final episode below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Most Controversial Royal Rumble Moments:

