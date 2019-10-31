wrestling / News
WWE News: Total Divas Rating Hits Season High, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, This Week’s Halloween Hidden Gems
October 31, 2019
– Last Tuesday’s episode of Total Divas brought in 283,000 overnight viewers, up from last week’s 279,000. It’s the highest numbers of the season but still much lower than any prior season.
– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT:
– The following Hidden Gems have been added to the WWE Network:
WWF Superstars Taping Dark Match 10/31/1989 – Rowdy and Ravishing [Duration: 00:11:48]
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper looks to show Rick Rude just how ravishing he can be when they face off in this rarely seen contest from Halloween 1989.
WWF Superstars Taping Dark Match 10/31/1989 – A Savage Halloween [Duration: 00:14:08]
On Halloween night 1989, “Macho King” Randy Savage, accompanied by Sensational Queen Sherri, battles “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan.
