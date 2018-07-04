WWE News: Trademark Filed For Dr. Shelby, Highlights From Johnny Gargano vs. EC3

– It appears that Dr. Shelby may be around for a little while. WWE has filed a trademark for the character name, as you can see here.

The trademark application was filed on June 29th and is for “Entertainment services in the nature of professional wrestling; providing information on the internet in the nature of professional wrestling.” The application is currently awaiting examination.

– Here are highlights from Johnny Gargano’s win over EC3 from this week’s episode of NXT: