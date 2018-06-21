wrestling / News
WWE News: Tucker Knight Welcomes New Daughter, Highlights From UK Tournament First Round
– Heavy Machinery’s Tucker Knight posted to Twitter to reveal that he and his partner welcomed their new daughter into the world on Thursday. You can see his post below.
On behalf of 411, our congratulations to the happy family.
Please welcome the newest member of #HeavyMachinery
Kenzi Lovie Cooper
6 LBS 8 OZ
She's perfect. pic.twitter.com/1CbabSWaWn
— Tucker Knight (@TuckerKnightWWE) June 21, 2018
– WWE posted the following video to Twitter, with highlights from the first round of the WWE UK Championship tournament:
The second annual @WWEUKCT rolled on at #NXTDownload, and the competitors pulled out ALL the stops on the road to @RoyalAlbertHall! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/LxEHdMJYZI
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2018