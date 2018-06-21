Quantcast

 

WWE News: Tucker Knight Welcomes New Daughter, Highlights From UK Tournament First Round

June 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Heavy Machinery Otis Dozovic Tucker Knight NXT 71217

– Heavy Machinery’s Tucker Knight posted to Twitter to reveal that he and his partner welcomed their new daughter into the world on Thursday. You can see his post below.

On behalf of 411, our congratulations to the happy family.

– WWE posted the following video to Twitter, with highlights from the first round of the WWE UK Championship tournament:

