WWE News: Undertaker – The Last Ride Available For Free, Hell in a Cell Highlights, Elias’ New Album Available Now

October 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE is now offering their docuseries The Undertaker: the Last Ride on the free tier of the WWE Network. WWE is also now selling “30 Years of the Undertaker” merchandise in the Shop.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV:

– WWE Music has posted the entire album for Elias, Universal Truth, on Youtube. It is also available on Spotify and Apple Music.

