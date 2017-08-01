wrestling / News
WWE News: Update on The Great Khali’s Status, Sawyer Fulton Debuts New Look
– At this time, the Great Khali’s appearance at the WWE Battleground PPV looks to be a one off appearance. After his return, Khali’s profile was listed on WWE’s active roster on WWE.com but has since been removed. It is now listed in the Alumni section.
– Sawyer Fulton worked Saturday’s NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida and debuted a new look. Fulton was removed from SAnitY and NXT television last November due to injury, and has been working NXT live events since April…
New look for @SFulton_WWE at #nxtfortpierce pic.twitter.com/3E0HCAkvqY
— Kim of Hearts (@kim_love) July 30, 2017
Fulton used this look the week before…
Is looks like @SFulton_WWE is angry👊🏼#NXTCocoa pic.twitter.com/atzgxU7WHT
— WWE NXT WORLD❤️ (@WWENXTWORLD) July 21, 2017
Credit: wrestlinginc.com