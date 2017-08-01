WWE News: Update on The Great Khali’s Status, Sawyer Fulton Debuts New Look

– At this time, the Great Khali’s appearance at the WWE Battleground PPV looks to be a one off appearance. After his return, Khali’s profile was listed on WWE’s active roster on WWE.com but has since been removed. It is now listed in the Alumni section.

– Sawyer Fulton worked Saturday’s NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida and debuted a new look. Fulton was removed from SAnitY and NXT television last November due to injury, and has been working NXT live events since April…

Fulton used this look the week before…

