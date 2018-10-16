WWE News: Video of Evolution’s Reunion on Smackdown 1000, Vince McMahon Dances in Opening Segment

– WWE has posted video of Evolution’s reunion at Smackdown 1000. You can see the video below of Batista, Triple H, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair appearing in the ring at the event.

During the segment, some tension between the group surfaced as Batista talked about his return and the desire to see his stablemates. When he talked about Triple H, Batista said that he’s all about business but the one thing Triple H has never done is beat him:

– WWE announced during Smackdown 1000 that the show drew a sold-out crowd of 15,776 fans.

– Vince McMahon appeared in the opening segment of the show, making his return to television. Vince called for a dance break, which is exactly what happened. Video of the segment is below: