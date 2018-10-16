wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Evolution’s Reunion on Smackdown 1000, Vince McMahon Dances in Opening Segment
– WWE has posted video of Evolution’s reunion at Smackdown 1000. You can see the video below of Batista, Triple H, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair appearing in the ring at the event.
During the segment, some tension between the group surfaced as Batista talked about his return and the desire to see his stablemates. When he talked about Triple H, Batista said that he’s all about business but the one thing Triple H has never done is beat him:
– WWE announced during Smackdown 1000 that the show drew a sold-out crowd of 15,776 fans.
– Vince McMahon appeared in the opening segment of the show, making his return to television. Vince called for a dance break, which is exactly what happened. Video of the segment is below:
#SD1000 kicks off with EPISODE #2 of #TruthTV with @RonKillings and @CarmellaWWE! pic.twitter.com/6zlgYxjWcU
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2018
Well, we've already had TWO dance breaks on #TruthTV, so it's time to bring out @RonKillings & @CarmellaWWE"s first guest… @StephMcMahon! #SD1000 pic.twitter.com/yOxc6I94DZ
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2018
What would #SD1000 be without THE COMMISH?!
HERE COMES THE 💵💵💵💵💵 @shanemcmahon! pic.twitter.com/0uXSOVTf3l
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2018
The @WWEUniverse LOVES #TruthTV!!! #SD1000 pic.twitter.com/ZqetxJcHU0
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 17, 2018
Behold the strut.@VinceMcMahon is HERE LIVE on #SD1000! pic.twitter.com/NXcq1phnsp
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2018
You heard the boss…
DANCE BREAK! #SD1000 @VinceMcMahon @shanemcmahon @StephMcMahon @RonKillings @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/oDBHaDVP8f
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2018
#TruthTV with special guests @StephMcMahon & @shanemcmahon… AND a dance break?!
There's NO CHANCE @VinceMcMahon would miss out on this! #SD1000 pic.twitter.com/UXka3I35Sb
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2018