wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Goldberg’s WCW Title Win Online, Scott Dawson Comments on NXT Takeover, AJ Styles Turns 42

June 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted the full match of Goldberg’s WCW Championship win in July of 1998. You can see that video below:

– Above is from an episode of Nitro in July of 1998 where Goldberg took on Hollywood Hogan for the WCW Championship. Goldberg would spear and jackhammer Hogan to win the title. He would then hold the title for 174 days before losing to Kevin Nash at Starrcade.

– Scott Dawson posted to Twitter to praise (and take credit for) NXT TakeOver: XXV:

– Happy birthday to AJ Styles, who turns 42 today. WWE posted the following to Instagram on Sunday:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bill Goldberg, NXT Takeover XXV, The Revival, WCW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading