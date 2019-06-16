wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon & WWE Remember Ultimate Warrior on His Birthday, Xavier Woods Competes in Fortnite Tournament

June 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ultimate Warrior

– Vince McMahon and WWE took to social media to remember the Ultimate Warrior on what would have been his 60th birthday. You can see the posts from both below in honor of Warrior, who passed away in 2014:

– The latest UpUpDownDown video features Xavier Woods taking part in a Fortnite Creative Tournament alongside a combination of celebrities, streamers and a few audience members at E3:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Fortnite, Ultimate Warrior, Vince McMahon, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading