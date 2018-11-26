WWE News: VIP Signing Schedule For Royal Rumble AXXESS, Edge and Christian Promo, Stock Up

– The VIP signing schedule for January’s first-ever Royal Rumble AXXESS event has been revealed. The following signings are set per PWInsider:

January 25th:

6 PM – Dean Ambrose

8 PM – Daniel Bryan

January 26th:

8 AM – Finn Balor

10 AM – AJ Styles

1 PM – Braun Strowman

3 PM – Rey Mysterio

January 27th:

8 AM – Bayley and Sasha Banks (together)

10 AM – Seth Rollins

Getting into the signings requires a VIP ticket for each particular signing.

– WWE’ stock closed at $65.52 on Monday. That price was up $2.92 (4.66%) from the previous closing price.

– Here is a promo for tonight’s second season premiere of The Edge and Christian Show: