WWE News: VIP Signing Schedule For Royal Rumble AXXESS, Edge and Christian Promo, Stock Up
November 26, 2018 | Posted by
– The VIP signing schedule for January’s first-ever Royal Rumble AXXESS event has been revealed. The following signings are set per PWInsider:
January 25th:
6 PM – Dean Ambrose
8 PM – Daniel Bryan
January 26th:
8 AM – Finn Balor
10 AM – AJ Styles
1 PM – Braun Strowman
3 PM – Rey Mysterio
January 27th:
8 AM – Bayley and Sasha Banks (together)
10 AM – Seth Rollins
Getting into the signings requires a VIP ticket for each particular signing.
– WWE’ stock closed at $65.52 on Monday. That price was up $2.92 (4.66%) from the previous closing price.
– Here is a promo for tonight’s second season premiere of The Edge and Christian Show: